Filipino-American makes history at Oscars

FILIPINO-AMERICAN cinematographer Autumn Cheyenne Durald Arkapaw made history at the 98th Academy Awards, becoming both the first woman and the first Filipino-American to win Best Cinematography.

She was honored for her work on the film Sinners. Actress Demi Moore announced her name, later embracing her and briefly speaking with her onstage.

Arkapaw’s mother is a Filipina from Pampanga, while her father is African-American. She was born in Oxnard, California.

In her speech, Arkapaw dedicated the award to her husband, child and parents, who were also present at the ceremony.

“I am so honored to be here and I really want all the women in the room to stand up, because I feel like I don’t get here without you guys. I really, really truly mean that,” she said, drawing applause from the audience. / TRC S