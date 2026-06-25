Filipino-Canadian creator Nurse John lands on Forbes Top Creators list

FILIPINO-Canadian content creator John Dela Cruz, better known online as Nurse John, has earned a spot on the Forbes Top Creators 2026 list.
With more than 19 million followers across his social media platforms, the comedian and healthcare advocate ranked 28th in this year's prestigious ranking.
Before becoming a social media star, Dela Cruz worked as a frontline nurse during the Covid-19 pandemic.
He began posting TikTok videos as a way to cope with the challenges and stress of hospital life, eventually building a massive global audience through his relatable and humorous content. (SunStar Cebu)