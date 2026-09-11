Filipino celebrities who become senior citizens in 2026

THESE are Philippine celebrities who were born in 1966 and officially became senior citizens in 2026. Here are some of their statements and perspectives as they entered their senior years.

SHARON CUNETA (January 6)

The Megastar was overjoyed when she received her senior citizen ID, which she posted on social media. “Here it is. Aging, my friends, is a privilege! Thank you, Lord.”

DAN FERNANDEZ (January 14)

On Instagram, the actor-politician shared his personal philosophy about his senior years: “Age doesn’t define me — my energy does.”

JOSE MANALO (February 12)

The Eat Bulaga TV host has been married to his long-time partner, who is 21 years younger than him, for less than two years. The comedian-actor joked, “life begins at 60.”

RISA HONTIVEROS (February 24)

Before entering politics, Sen. Risa was first known for her work in theater and was the first to record the song “Tanging Yaman.” She joked, “I’m already 60, I just look 59, right?”

SNOOKY SERNA (April 4)

The actress now gives greater priority to inner peace and emotional strength. Snooky remains active in show business and is also a member of Iglesia ni Cristo.

RICHARD GOMEZ (April 7)

For the actor-politician-athlete, “age is just a number.” Rather than slowing down, Richard said discipline in maintaining good health and serving the public should be doubled.

MYRNA CASTILLO (May 1)

The ‘80s sexy star described her life today “as a time of stability and calm.” Myrna is also proud that she has never undergone cosmetic surgery at her age.

WILLIAM MARTINEZ (May 31)

The former matinee idol suffered a stroke in 2010, which led him to choose a life away from the pressures of show business. He is also not active on social media.

JOHN ARCILLA (June 24)

The actor is deeply grateful that at 60, he has been blessed with a colorful showbiz career and good health filled with vitality.

AGOT ISIDRO (July 20)

In an Instagram post, the singer-actress described this stage of her life as “genuinely the best time of her life.” Agot remains single and has no children.

JAMIE RIVERA (August 29)

The inspirational diva now has arthritis. “If you don’t take care of yourself, you could end up disabled,” Jamie said in an interview with ABS-CBN.

ARIEL RIVERA (September 1)

The former premier balladeer remains in good health. If Ariel were asked, he is more content with a simple life with his family.

BONG REVILLA (September 25)

Despite his active lifestyle, the actor-politician has undergone surgery for kidney stones, his gallbladder and his Achilles tendon. Bong also previously suffered from Covid-19.

NONIE BUENCAMINO (November 28)

The character actor is known for being an active cyclist, particularly in mountain biking, which he considers one of his secrets to staying healthy. He and his wife are also active in mental health advocacy.

POPS FERNANDEZ (December 12)

The Concert Queen will celebrate her 60th birthday and 40 years in show business with a concert titled POPS on Nov. 26 at the Newport Performing Arts Theater. / TRC