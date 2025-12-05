Filipino Christmas miracle: UC opens 2,645 tourism, hospitality scholarships this December

On Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, visionary University of Cebu (UC) founder Augusto W. Go broke the news that UC had received the official Notice to Proceed from the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda) a day prior. With that came clearance to open 2,645 scholarship slots for diploma programs in Hospitality Management and Tourism Management.

Thousands of Cebuanos who once thought college was out of reach now have a real shot at it. Enrollment is open until Dec. 31, as instructed by Tesda. Each scholar receives P45,000 per semester for three years, amounting to almost P100,000 per year.

Tuition? Covered. Books? Covered. Allowances? Covered. It’s the kind of “everything is free” setup that feels almost too generous — until you remember how many families actually need it.

“There are so many who cannot afford to go to college,” Go said. “Let’s help them. This is money well-spent.” He doubled down on the call, especially for those interested in Tourism and Hospitality — two sectors that thrive not just on skill, but on heart. “If you’re qualified, come over here,” he said. “The government is going to spend for it.”

To qualify, applicants need only be Senior High School graduates — or high school graduates from the pre-K-12 days. No age limit. No long checklist of requirements: just Form 138, a Good Moral Certificate and a PSA Birth Certificate. Enrollment is on-site at the UC-Maritime Education and Training Center (UC-METC), which became the region’s first university to offer diploma programs last year.

Classes begin Dec. 15. “Education is life’s greatest equalizer,” Go reminded the room, citing 19th-century reformer Horace Mann.

For inquiries, applicants may contact UC-METC at registrar.metc@uc.edu.ph, 0926-081-9752, or (032) 410-8811 local 5143. S