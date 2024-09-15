Filipino creative exports poised for growth

FILIPINO exporters can tap into opportunities for creative goods and other creative industries given the country’s strong position in global trade.

During the opening of Philippine Creative Industries Month (PCIM) 2024, Trade Assistant Secretary Leonila Baluyut cited Global Innovation Index 2023 indicating the Philippines ranked 10th in creative goods exports within the Asean region and rose to 56 among 132 economies.

Baluyut said there is still an opportunity to gain leadership as the Philippines trails behind some of its regional peers.

She said that in furniture design, indigenous materials offer sustainable and culturally rich resources for crafting unique pieces that embody traditional craftsmanship and heritage.

“The Philippines has an opportunity in this growth by using sustainable and culturally rich materials like wood, bamboo, rattan and leather to create unique furniture and fashion designs. These materials not only reflect traditional craftsmanship but also offer a chance to innovate and bring Filipino designs to the mainstream market and tactile experience of furniture pieces, accessories and jewelry, further enhancing fashion and samples,” she added.

Baluyut said creative goods are among the four main creative industry clusters that the Philippines is focusing on. Others include entertainment and media, digital creative services, and creative tourism where the country has strong advantages.

“The Philippines market capacity contributes to our major strides in entertainment media encompassing music, video and film, audiovisual arts and performing arts, among others. These sectors are estimated to contribute P267.3 billion accounting for 15.6 percent of the creative economy’s total GVA (gross value added) providing jobs to more than half a million Filipinos,” she said.

Baluyut said the Philippines ranks fourth in creative service exports after China, Singapore and Taiwan, contributing 0.2 percent to world exports in creative services, and accounting for 2.3 percent of the country’s total exports in 2022.

Baluyut further said creative tourism is an emerging concept that is gaining popularity as more creative cities are developed.

“Let’s nurture sub-sectors such as cultural sites, food and gastronomy, festivals, celebrations and many others. This creative cluster encompassing festivals, museums, heritage sites and gastronomy, employs 2.8 million Filipinos, the highest in all creative clusters,” she said.

“By connecting the creative community with the tourism industry, the Philippines can further revitalize this sector. With its rich cultural heritage, creative people and beautiful landscapes, the country is in a strong position to become a top creative tourism destination in Asia,” she added.

Pangasinan 4th District Rep. Christopher “Toff” de Venecia, chairman of the House special committee on creative industries and performing arts, called for more investments and market expansion for creativity.

“We want more investments that will come to the country. Not only in energy, manufacturing or agriculture are the possible investments. We also need huge investments in the creative sector,” he said in mixed English and Filipino.

“In film, we need post-production sound stages and many other facilities that will impact the overall productivity and value chain of the film industry, as well as the advertising industry. As to performing arts, we also need more investments that should come from more creative hubs, creative spaces, and others, especially in the region so that there is a venue to showcase our creatives,” he added.

De Venecia said the country’s creative exports from goods and services should increase. / PHILEXPORT NEWS AND FEATURES