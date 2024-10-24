Filipino designers converge in Cebu, redefine bridal fashion

The word “panaad” carries a profound meaning that represents the fundamentals of commitment, devotion and love. In the context of weddings, “panaad” is the sacred promise made between two individuals in the union of two hearts.

The Panaad Bridal Fashion Show, held on Oct. 19, 2024, at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino, riveted audiences with an eye-catching collection of bridal and evening wear.

Eight renowned designers from Cebu and Manila, including Axel Que, Mike Yapching and Albert Andrada, showcased their latest collections. The show featured elements of high fashion that tells the future of bridal fashion. The event was made even more dazzling by the presence of celebrities and personalities including Claudine Barretto, Daina Nelson, Kylie Padilla, Kris Tiffany Janson, Hannah Arnold, Vanessa Tedesco, Emma Tiglao and Christy McGarry.

Mike Yapching

Mike’s bridal ensembles draw inspiration from the fluidity and elegance of water that blended impeccable tailoring with a sense of movement. They cater to the modern bride who seeks a balance between sophistication and individuality.

Ehrran Montoya

Ehrran flaunted a voluminous white gown, adorned with sculptural, wave-like detailing that cascades across the bodice and skirt. The gown’s fluid design evokes a sense of otherworldly elegance, perfect for the modern bride seeking a look that is both dreamlike and divine.

Leo Almodal

Leo revealed a show-stopping green gown covered in intricate beadwork, giving the dress a rich, luxurious texture. The gown features sheer accents that add a modern touch to its otherwise regal design. Paired with a cascading bouquet, the ensemble exudes a grand, bridal or gala-worthy elegance.

Jo Rubio

The designer’s mastery of structure and form is evident, with a voluminous pleated skirt that seamlessly transitions into soft, cascading ruffles, merging modern sculptural elements with classic bridal elegance.

Axel Que

The designer’s avant-garde approach took center stage with the statement bridal pieces. The voluminous tiered skirt was expertly crafted, while the oversized umbrella headpiece added a touch of theatricality, pushing the boundaries of bridal fashion.

Albert Andrada

One of Albert’s gowns exemplified his fearless experimentation with color and texture. With its dramatic contrast between the sleek black skirt and the voluminous white ruffles, this design is both edgy and sophisticated.

Rian Fernandez

One of Rian’s breathtaking wedding dresses featured a sculptural, avant-garde style with a form-fitting mermaid silhouette and intricate pleating. A dramatic headpiece and sculptural floral shoulder detail add artistic, high-fashion elements, blending traditional bridal design with modern, imaginative flair.

Val Taguba

One of Val’s striking gowns is a masterclass in bridal opulence. Embellished with intricate beadwork and lace appliqués, the designer creates a regal look that evokes grandeur and sophistication. The off-shoulder neckline and full ballgown skirt speak to the designer’s understanding of classic bridal fashion.