Filipino digital users: Patient, but tired of frustrating AI

Filipinos are known for their patience, and a new study shows that this quality extends to the digital world. However, that patience is being pushed to the limit by artificial intelligence (AI) customer service that feels cold, repetitive, and unhelpful.

A study by Twilio titled "Decoding Digital Patience" reveals that while Filipinos are among the most patient users in the Asia-Pacific region, they are increasingly frustrated with automated systems that don't actually solve their problems.

The longest wait in the region

The study found that Filipinos have the second-highest level of "digital patience" in the region, trailing only behind Indonesia. On average, Filipino consumers are willing to wait 27.3 minutes to resolve an issue.

Unfortunately, reality often falls short of expectations. The actual waiting time in the Philippines averages 31.9 minutes—the longest wait time in the entire Asia-Pacific and Japan region.

Where AI is falling short

While 81 percent of Filipino consumers have interacted with AI support tools, 42 percent say these systems are testing their nerves.The biggest complaints include: scripted responses—46 percent are tired of feeling like they are talking to a robot; repetitive answers—44 percent find AI responses too generic; and unresolved issues— 41 percent say their problems remain fixed even after using automation.

Why the “human touch" still wins

Speed isn't everything. The study found that 43 percent of Filipinos prefer to start their customer service journey with a real person, compared to only 23 percent who choose AI first.

Many customers would actually prefer to wait longer for a capable human agent rather than deal with a fast AI that fails and forces them to start the whole process over again.

What consumers actually want

Despite the frustrations, Filipinos aren't giving up on AI entirely. They just want it to work better. According to the study, users are looking for seamless transfer. Three out of four people expect a smooth hand-off from an AI bot to a human agent. They also want clear communication. Study showed that 50 percent prioritize easy-to-understand instructions. Lastly, consumers want security and warmth. Forty-one percent care about data safety, while 37 percent want AI to feel more "personable" and human-like.

When patience runs out

Tolerance levels depend on the situation. People are more patient with complex health issues but have zero tolerance for "simple" problems like billing errors, delivery delays, or internet outages.

When a brand fails to meet these expectations, the consequences are real. The study revealed that 43 percent try to find the answer themselves; 35 percent switch to a different contact channel; and 26 percent leave a negative review online.

"Filipino consumers are patient because they start with a strong sense of trust," said Nicholas Kontopoulos of Twilio. However, he warned that AI experiences lacking empathy can quickly destroy that trust.

For businesses to keep customers loyal, they must ensure AI is transparent, secure, and—most importantly—always provides an easy way to talk to a real human. / KOC