De La Salle University graduate Aldrei Ong received the global award for Sentinel, an invention designed to help engineers monitor the safety of concrete structures.

He will receive P2.39 million to further develop the technology.

Sentinel transforms a concrete spacer block, commonly used in construction to position reinforcing steel, into a sensor that detects internal cracks and damage.

The device uses self-sensing concrete containing conductive materials. When the concrete cracks or sustains damage, its electrical resistance changes. Embedded electrodes monitor these changes and transmit the data wirelessly to an online dashboard, allowing engineers to assess a building’s condition remotely.

The invention addresses a major challenge in earthquake-prone countries like the Philippines, where structural damage may not always be visible after an earthquake. Conventional assessments often require visual inspections and specialist testing, which can take time, especially when several buildings need to be evaluated.

Ong developed Sentinel through his master’s research, testing more than 125 concrete samples over a year to refine the material. The sensors have since been installed in a building in the Philippines for real-world monitoring.

Following his win, Ong plans to further validate the technology, improve its electronics and develop versions that can also be installed in existing buildings.

“Becoming the Global Sustainability Winner of the James Dyson Award means a great deal to me, not only because of the impact Sentinel could have, but because it affirms what persistence, curiosity and a willingness to keep improving can achieve,” Ong said.

James Dyson, founder of Dyson, praised the invention for turning an ordinary construction component into an affordable monitoring device that could help identify structural problems before they become life-threatening.

Sentinel shared the global spotlight with Rumble Rims, the 2026 Global Medical Award winner developed by Harvard University students. The invention is an infrared eye-tracking headset designed to help screen for concussions. / JAT S