Filipino Homes to launch website that promotes PH festivals, events

CEBU-BASED Filipino Homes Group is set to launch an online directory platform dedicated to Filipino festivals and events worldwide through the Bayanihan.com portal.

Anthony Gerard Leuterio, founder of Filipino Homes, said this new platform will serve as a one-stop shop for promoting and celebrating Filipino culture through global and local events.

“The website aims to bridge Filipinos across the globe, promoting and celebrating the vibrant Filipino culture through local and international events,” Leuterio said.

Bayanihan.com is a user-friendly, free platform. Leuterio emphasized that event organizers can easily promote their cultural festivals, while Filipinos across the globe can stay connected to their heritage.

Leuterio eyes to launch this new venture during the firm’s National Real Estate Convention 2024 on Oct. 20-21, 2024. Bayanihan.com is registered and patented by the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines.

“From local fiestas to grand international festivals, Bayanihan.com ensures that no Filipino celebration goes unnoticed,” Leuterio said.

The mission of Bayanihan.com is to provide an accessible platform for event organizers to promote their events and for Filipinos to engage with cultural activities that are meaningful to them. The site will also serve as a hub for Filipinos and cultural enthusiasts to connect, share experiences and participate in discussions about various festivals.

Committed to fostering the Filipino spirit of “bayanihan”—the value of unity and cooperation—the portal aims to preserve and promote the country’s rich traditions and cultural heritage.

By highlighting both local and international Filipino gatherings, Bayanihan.com will help strengthen connections within the global Filipino community and ensure that these cultural celebrations continue for future generations.

Event organizers can also use the portal to cross-promote their festivals internationally, sharing news, updates and photos. Moreover, the platform provides a space for organizers to attract sponsors and gain support for their events.

“This portal helps festivals attract greater financial support from sponsors, enhancing the relevance of their events and drawing more exhibitors,” explained Leuterio.

There were approximately 2.33 million overseas Filipino workers in 2023, nearly double the previous year’s figures, underscoring the platform’s potential to reach a large global audience, according to Statista. / KOC