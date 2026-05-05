‘Filipino homes waste more food’

MILLIONS of Filipinos are still not meeting their daily energy needs while household plate waste continues to rise, the Department of Science and Technology-Food and Nutrition Research Institute (DOST-FNRI) said Monday, May 4, 2026.

The DOST-FNRI said the findings show a persistent contradiction in the country’s food situation, where undernutrition exists alongside increasing plate waste in Filipino homes.

Despite modest improvements in nutrient adequacy, most population groups remain below recommended energy intake levels.

Energy gaps

In its 2023 National Nutrition Survey (NNS), the agency found that 73.4 percent of children under five, 79.9 percent of school-age children and 90.6 percent of adolescents fail to meet their daily energy requirements. Among adults, 80 percent fall short, while 82.7 percent of older persons are also below recommended levels.

At the same time, household plate waste increased. Average daily plate waste rose to 130 grams per household in 2023 from 77 grams in the 2018-2019 survey, a 69 percent increase.

Plate waste refers to edible food left uneaten after meals, whether discarded or given to animals, reflecting the gap between food prepared and food consumed.

Rice remained the most wasted food item, accounting for 64.9 percent of total plate waste, followed by vegetables at 12.9 percent and fish at 9.3 percent. Rice also remained the primary source of energy, contributing 58 percent of total intake.

Rural divide

The survey also found disparities based on location and income. Rural households wasted more food at 152 grams per day, compared with 109 grams in urban areas, particularly rice, corn and vegetables. Lower-income households relied more on rice, while higher-income households consumed more fish, meat and poultry.

In response, the DOST-FNRI called for stronger local interventions to address food waste and nutrition gaps. It urged local government units to strengthen education campaigns on food waste and nutrition, promote food donation systems and implement community and school-based programs on responsible

food consumption.

The institute also recommended improving household skills in meal planning, food safety and reuse of leftovers, as well as strengthening post-harvest facilities with the agriculture sector to reduce food losses before market distribution.

The DOST-FNRI has developed tools such as the 2025 Menu Guide Calendar, which promotes safe and creative ways to use food trimmings and leftovers. It also continues to promote Pinggang Pinoy as a guide for proper portion sizes.

Officials said the findings underscore the need to rethink food security beyond availability and place greater emphasis on how food is used within households.

Reducing food waste, the agency said, is not only an environmental issue but also a critical nutrition and development concern.

The 2023 NNS findings will serve as a baseline for upcoming nutrition assessments, including the 2025 Updating of the Nutritional Status of Filipino Children and Other Population Groups. / JGS