Filipino innovators urged to create AI climate solutions

THE Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) is urging Filipino innovators to develop artificial intelligence (AI)-powered technologies that can help communities adapt to climate change and environmental risks, as it launched the 2026 Socially Relevant Technologies (SRT) Contest.

Carrying the theme “AI-Driven Green and Inclusive Technologies for Climate-Resilient Filipino Communities,” the annual competition seeks innovations that use AI to address environmental challenges, including disaster preparedness, resource management, sustainable livelihoods and community resilience.

Climate-related risks

IPOPHL Director General Teodoro C. Pascua said the contest comes at a time when the Philippines faces increasing climate-related risks while AI technologies continue to advance rapidly.

“We find ourselves at the intersection of two accelerating forces. The first is the worsening effects of climate change, to which the Philippines remains highly vulnerable, and the second is the rapid advancement and adoption of AI,” Pascua said.

“The challenge before us is to harness one to help address the other, to leverage AI not only as a tool for innovation, but also as a force for building more resilient, inclusive and sustainable Filipino communities,” he added.

The call comes as the Philippines remained the most disaster-prone country in the world in 2025, topping the WorldRiskIndex, which measures the vulnerability of 193 countries to natural hazards and climate-related events.

The SRT Contest recognizes intellectual property-protectable technologies that address societal challenges and promote sustainable development. It is open to both professional and youth innovators.

This year’s competition supports four United Nations Sustainable Development Goals: SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure), SDG 10 (Reduced Inequalities), SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities) and SDG 13 (Climate Action). / KOC