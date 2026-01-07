Filipino lawyer urges Marcos to rejoin ICC

A FILIPINO lawyer has formally urged President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to initiate the country’s return to the International Criminal Court (ICC), arguing that the Philippines’ withdrawal from the tribunal in 2018 was legally and morally wrong.

In a letter sent to Malacañang and addressed to Executive Secretary Ralph Recto, Rameses Victorius Villagonzalo, member of ICC list of counsel, said the Philippines’ decision to leave the ICC, formally notified on March 17, 2018 and effective a year later, was allegedly motivated by bad faith and personal interests rather than national interest.

Villagonzalo noted that the Philippines’ accession to the Rome Statute on November 1, 2011 was a necessary step for the country, describing ICC membership as vital to upholding accountability and justice.

He argued that the 2018 withdrawal should be rectified and called on the Marcos administration to consider rejoining the Rome Statute “at the earliest opportune time,” stressing that the move should be undertaken without political considerations or reference to any pending case before the ICC.

According to Villagonzalo, rejoining the ICC would help prevent future Filipino leaders from becoming tyrannical and strengthen the country’s legal defenses against crimes of aggression and war crimes.

He added that ICC membership could complement the Philippines’ existing legal and security frameworks, including the Mutual Defense Treaty with the United States, particularly in protecting the country’s maritime and territorial claims in the West Philippine Sea, where the Philippines secured a favorable arbitral ruling in 2016.

Villagonzalo, whose name appears on the ICC’s List of Counsel, said he hopes the President will take favorable action on what he described as a serious national concern. (CAV)