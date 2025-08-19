Filipino meswear label debuts in Cebu with exclusive collection

The result was a two-day gathering that blended music, culture and design. During the opening night, sets from MUII, DJ Short, YOYOYO aka Yohei and King Spade set the tone, followed by performances from Baihaus Crew and Yuriko, Cradio Radio, Salo-Salo b2b Moni-Moni, Mike Sharpe b2b Pizza Salad and Emel Rowe (MNL) on Sunday.

For the Cebu stop, the clothing line prepared exclusive garments not sold elsewhere. “For this collection, we used a lot of wave patterns,” Pe explained. “One of our main taglines is ‘Fortune Mental Instruments’. Waves felt right for us, it relates to brain waves.” Some of the standout pieces from the collection included patchwork carpenter pants in multi-tone, the selvedge carpenter jeans, as well as a range of vests and pants.

Though the imprint has gained traction in Japan, its roots remain deeply local. “We’re a Manila-based label — we launched at the end of 2019, just before the pandemic. Things slowed down, but by April 2021 we had our own factory and started releasing again later that year, around November to December. We pride ourselves on construction, using vintage Union Special machines for denim and sourcing fabrics in Okayama, Japan. But really, it’s about the things we grew up with, music, art, movies, not about a single aesthetic or a single country.”

That philosophy resonates in Cebu, a city whose creative identity thrives on crossovers between underground music, streetwear and independent art. The design house’s ethos of authenticity also struck a chord. “We don’t do celebrity styling or force people into our clothes. If it’s not their style, it’ll just look like a costume. That’s why we work with our friends as models, people who can carry the clothes naturally because it’s really their style.”

While many would expect the line to focus purely on denim or military-inspired classics, Pe sees its work as a broader experiment. “It’s just stuff we like, and if we like it, we believe there are other people like us who’ll get it.”

Cebu itself has no shortage of niche appreciation, something Pe acknowledged. Asked about homegrown names that stand out, he pointed to one in particular: “I like Strap. I know the founder Edel, and Strap is the best (homegrown) brand here in Cebu.” SunStar Lifestyle previously featured the well-loved Cebu skatewear brand in July 2024.

By setting up in the Queen City of the South, the fashion imprint adds to the growing conversation about how Southeast Asian creativity can find its place in global narratives. “It’s not easy,” Pe admitted.

“In Southeast Asia, especially with our hot climate, layering isn’t a need, it’s more of a want. In colder countries, layering is practical, so workwear has a place. That’s why we’ve been growing in cities like Tokyo. But here, people wear our pieces to travel. And that’s fine, we’re okay with being niche. We’d rather stay authentic.”