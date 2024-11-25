Filipino milk snacks we can't outgrow!

Filipino snacks are the best because they prove that less is more. With just a handful of simple ingredients, they come together to create something irresistibly good, which is why they’ve stood the test of time. Many of the treats we enjoyed as children continue to bring joy to new generations, who are growing up with the same flavors we loved.

This article celebrates some of the most beloved Filipino milk candies and snacks. The taste, texture and scent of milk flavor have this soothing quality that one craves on a random day. These timeless classics are worth rediscovering — and, who knows? You might just find yourself reaching for them again when you spot them on store shelves.

Haw Haw