Filipino milk snacks we can't outgrow!

Filipino snacks are the best because they prove that less is more. With just a handful of simple ingredients, they come together to create something irresistibly good, which is why they’ve stood the test of time. Many of the treats we enjoyed as children continue to bring joy to new generations, who are growing up with the same flavors we loved.
This article celebrates some of the most beloved Filipino milk candies and snacks. The taste, texture and scent of milk flavor have this soothing quality that one craves on a random day. These timeless classics are worth rediscovering — and, who knows? You might just find yourself reaching for them again when you spot them on store shelves.
Haw Haw
The humble rectangle of creamy, milky goodness that’s as simple as it is satisfying. Haw Haw is easy to bite, sweet without being over the top and always a comforting pick-me-up.
White Rabbit
A true classic, White Rabbit has been keeping kids (and their lolas) happy for generations. Its chewy texture, sweet milk flavor and the novelty of an edible rice paper wrapper make it endlessly nostalgic. Whether on long rides or quiet afternoons, it’s always there to bring a touch of sweetness.
Mik-Mik
Powdered milk in a sachet with a tiny straw — Mik-Mik is equal parts treat and playful adventure. Back in grade school, everyone would race to grab one, happily making a powdery mess while enjoying its unique sweetness. It’s the kind of candy that brings both smiles and powdered noses.
Richee
Light, crunchy and bursting with milky goodness, Richee is the go-to snack for when you want something simple yet satisfying. It’s versatile, too — turn it into cereal or dip it in your milk drink for an extra treat. Either way, it’s a nostalgic snack with endless possibilities.
Polvoron
This powdery, milky treat is a childhood staple that’s impossible to outgrow. While there are plenty of new flavors today, the classic milk polvoron remains a favorite, so delicious that you might just cough up a cloud of milk powder while devouring it. Messy? Yes. Worth it? Absolutely.
Yema
Sweet, sticky and irresistibly rich, yema is a candy that proves good things come in small packages. Its caramelized milk flavor is pure comfort, though it might just test the limits of your sweet tooth. With every bite, it’s a nostalgic trip down memory lane, wrapped in colorful cellophane.