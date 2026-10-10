Filipino Music Awards: BINI, Maki and more take home awards

THE biggest names in Original Pilipino Music (OPM) came together to celebrate Filipino talent and creativity at the Filipino Music Awards 2026. From chart-topping hits to remarkable performances, this year’s ceremony recognized the artists, songs, albums and achievements that continue to shape the Philippine music scene. Here’s the complete list of winners from this year’s awards.

GENRE AWARDS

Pop Song of the Year: “Baduy” – VVINK, DJ Love, Pio Balbuena

Alternative Song of the Year: “Kabisado” – IV OF SPADES

Hip-Hop Song of the Year: “Since Day One” – Skusta Clee ft. Flow G

Rock Song of the Year: “What Would It Take (For You To Realize The True Evil In This World?)” – Typecast

Folk Song of the Year: “Lifetime (Reimagined)” – Ben&Ben

R&B Song of the Year: “LOVE AGAIN” – Denise Julia; “Sinigang” – Alamat

PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS

People’s Choice – Artist: SB19

People’s Choice – Song: “VISA” – SB19

People’s Choice – International Artist: BTS

LEGACY AWARDS

Lifetime Achievement Award: Regine Velasquez

Music Foundation Award: Organisasyon ng Pilipinong Mang-aawit (OPM)

Music Company of the Year: ABS-CBN

Tribute Award:

Francis Magalona

GRAND AWARDS

Breakthrough Artist of the Year: fitterkarma

Tour of the Year: Signals World Tour 2026 – BINI

Concert of the Year: Wakas At Simula: The Trilogy Concert Finale – SB19

Song of the Year: “Since Day One” – Skusta Clee ft. Flow G

Album of the Year: KOLORCOASTER – Maki

Artist of the Year: BINI