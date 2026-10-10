Filipino Music Awards: BINI, Maki and more take home awards

THE biggest names in Original Pilipino Music (OPM) came together to celebrate Filipino talent and creativity at the Filipino Music Awards 2026. From chart-topping hits to remarkable performances, this year’s ceremony recognized the artists, songs, albums and achievements that continue to shape the Philippine music scene. Here’s the complete list of winners from this year’s awards.
GENRE AWARDS
Pop Song of the Year: “Baduy” – VVINK, DJ Love, Pio Balbuena
Alternative Song of the Year: “Kabisado” – IV OF SPADES
Hip-Hop Song of the Year: “Since Day One” – Skusta Clee ft. Flow G
Rock Song of the Year: “What Would It Take (For You To Realize The True Evil In This World?)” – Typecast
Folk Song of the Year: “Lifetime (Reimagined)” – Ben&Ben
R&B Song of the Year: “LOVE AGAIN” – Denise Julia; “Sinigang” – Alamat
PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS
People’s Choice – Artist: SB19
People’s Choice – Song: “VISA” – SB19
People’s Choice – International Artist: BTS
LEGACY AWARDS
Lifetime Achievement Award: Regine Velasquez
Music Foundation Award: Organisasyon ng Pilipinong Mang-aawit (OPM)
Music Company of the Year: ABS-CBN
Tribute Award:
Francis Magalona
GRAND AWARDS
Breakthrough Artist of the Year: fitterkarma
Tour of the Year: Signals World Tour 2026 – BINI
Concert of the Year: Wakas At Simula: The Trilogy Concert Finale – SB19
Song of the Year: “Since Day One” – Skusta Clee ft. Flow G
Album of the Year: KOLORCOASTER – Maki
Artist of the Year: BINI