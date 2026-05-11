Filipino optimism falls in early 2026

DESPITE many Filipinos still hoping for a better life, adult optimism dropped sharply in early 2026 as high prices and low incomes strained household budgets across the country.

A Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey conducted from March 24 to 31, 2026, found that 38 percent of adult Filipinos expect their quality of life to improve within the next 12 months, while 32 percent said it would stay the same. Around 16 percent believed it would worsen.

This resulted in a Net Personal Optimism score of +23, classified by SWS as “high,” but significantly lower than the “very high” +36 recorded in November 2025 and the 2025 average of +39.

The latest SWS figure is also the lowest since September 2020, when the country recorded a modest +2 during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The nationwide survey was conducted through face-to-face interviews with 1,500 adults across Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, the Visayas and Mindanao.

The results reflect growing concerns among Filipinos over the rising cost of living, with many households struggling to balance basic necessities while still hoping for better opportunities in the future.

Bene Cañete, a jeepney driver, said his income is no longer enough to sustain his family’s needs due to rising fuel prices.

“My income is really not enough anymore, especially now that gasoline prices are very high. It’s only enough for food, fuel and basic household needs. When there are few passengers, the earnings become even smaller,” Cañete said.

He added that fuel expenses have become the biggest burden on his daily budget, forcing his family to cut nonessential expenses just to make ends meet.

“The biggest increase in expenses is fuel. We had to cut things that are not important because if we don’t, we might not even have enough to eat,” he said.

Cañete’s family is not enrolled in the government’s Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps), a national conditional cash transfer program of the Department of Social Welfare and Development designed to assist qualified low-income families.

“Life is really difficult. We just keep working hard every day so we can still earn something for our daily needs,” he said.

A single mother who spoke on condition of anonymity also shared how rising costs continue to make life harder for her family.

“Since I started working, I have only been earning minimum wage. It’s very difficult, especially as a single mother who has to handle everything just to survive,” she said.

She added that supporting her child, who is already in high school, has become increasingly challenging due to rent, groceries and other household expenses.

“I still cannot see my situation improving for now because there are more important things I need to prioritize first,” she said. / ABC