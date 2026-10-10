Filipino pug Martin featured as undercard in Alvarez bout

UNDEFEATED prospect Carl James Martin will be fighting his stiffest test to date as he takes on former world title challenger David Picasso as one of the featured fights on the blockbuster quadruple world title event on Oct. 31, 2026, at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The 27-year-old Martin has been patiently waiting for his shot at a world title.

Martin is currently rated No. 1 by the World Boxing Organization (WBO) and No. 11 by the International Boxing Federation (IBF).

A win over Picasso may earn him a shot at Japanese superstar Naoya, who holds all four super-bantamweight world titles in boxing’s major world sanctioning bodies.

Martin made his international debut in 2024. He demolished Mexican veteran Anthony Jimenez in just two rounds in Mexico. He fought once more in Mexico that same year and scored a fifth-round knockout of Ruben Antonio Tostado.

Martin then fought for the first time in the US last year. He won by unanimous decision against Francisco Pedroza in Las Vegas.

After that, Martin returned to the Philippines to fight two more times and beat one-time world title challenger Aran Dipaen by unanimous decision and defeated Carlo Demecillo via a third-round knockout.

Picasso, on the other hand, once challenged Inoue for the WBO, IBF, World Boxing Association (WBA) and World Boxing Council (WBC) super-bantamweight belts last year in Saudi Arabia but lost by a lopsided unanimous decision. He then moved up to the featherweight division and scored a second-round stoppage of Maicol Rincon and captured the WBC Silver featherweight crown.

The 26-year-old Picasso is ranked No. 2 by the WBC, No. 8 by the WBA and No. 13 by the IBF in the featherweight division. He’ll be moving back down to 122 to face Martin and possibly another run at Inoue.

Martin has a perfect record of 28-0 with 21 knockouts, while Picasso has a win-loss-draw slate of 31-1-1 with 18 knockouts.

The main event features a WBC super-middleweight world title contest between champion Christian Mbilli (29-0-1, 24 KOs) and Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez (63-3-2, 39 KOs).

In the other featured world title fights, Jaime Munguia (46-2, 35 KOs) defends his WBA super-middleweight strap against unbeaten Nikita Zon (12-0-1, 10 KOs), undefeated WBO featherweight titleholder Rafael Espinoza (28-0, 24 KOs) faces off with Lorenzo Parra (24-1-1, 18 KOs) and Lindolfo Delgado (24-0, 16 KOs) clashes with fellow undefeated pug Arthur Biyarslanov (21-0, 17 KOs) for the vacant IBF super-light weight diadem. / EKA