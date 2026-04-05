Filipino pugs fall short in Japan

THREE Pinoy warriors lose in Japan in two different events in a span of three days.

Rhonvex Capuloy and Carlo Bacaro suffered defeats in the same event last April 5, 2026, while Marlon Tapales dropped his fight last April 3, 2026, at the same venue, the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo.

Capuloy fought valiantly but lost to former world champion Kenichi Ogawa in a 10-rounder.

Capuloy put up a fight but fell short on all three of the judges’ scorecards. All three Japanese judges scored it in favor of Ogawa, the former International Boxing Federation (IBF) super-featherweight champion, with scores of 99-91, 98-92, and 99-91.

Capuloy fell to 14-5-3 with 11 knockouts, while Ogawa improved to 32-2-1 with

22 knockouts.

Bacaro, on the other hand, was stopped by Ryota Toyoshima in the ninth round of their World Boxing Organization (WBO) Asia-Pacific super-welterweight contest.

Ogawa ended Bacaro’s night in the 44-second mark of the ninth round.

Bacaro dropped to 14-2 with eight knockouts, while Toyoshima is now 23-3-1 with 13 knockouts.

Meanwhile, Tapales, a former unified super-bantamweight titleholder, was upset by aging ex-world champion Yukinori Oguni by

unanimous decision.

Tapales had a strong start and dominated early on. However, Oguni gained momentum in the fifth round and hurt Taples with body shots in the seventh and

eighth rounds.

Oguni got the nod of all three judges with scores of 96-94, 98-92, and 97-93.

Tapales is back to the drawing board and fell to 41-5 with 22 knockouts, while Oguni moved up to 24-4-3 with nine knockouts.

Tapales announced on his Facebook account that he had difficulty making the weight already and will be moving up to featherweight in his ring return. / EKA