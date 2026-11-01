Filipino stars in their Halloween best

FROM horror movie villains to beloved childhood characters, celebrities made their Halloween appearances count with costumes inspired by the big screen and pop culture.
Here are some of the looks that caught netizens’ attention:
Heart Evangelista at the Shake, Rattle & Ball
Heart wore a white dress with knives seemingly piercing her back, complete with a bloody effect that gave the costume a chilling finish.
Lovi Poe as Pennywise
Lovi stepped into the shoes of Pennywise, the sinister clown from the It horror franchise, for The New Nocturnals 2026.
Criza Taa as Jennifer Check
Criza drew inspiration from the 2009 horror film Jennifer’s Body, taking on the character of Jennifer Check, played by Megan Fox.
Alexa Ilacad and Darren Espanto as Sharkboy and Lavagirl
The pair brought a dose of childhood nostalgia to the New Nocturnals ball as Sharkboy and Lavagirl, the superhero duo from the 2005 film The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl in 3-D.
Michelle Dee as Cruella de Vil
Michelle channeled the iconic Disney villain Cruella de Vil, known for her striking black-and-white hair and extravagant fashion.
Andrea Brillantes as Charlie Chaplin
Andrea paid tribute to one of cinema’s most recognizable figures, Charlie Chaplin, with a costume inspired by the silent-film icon. For her own hosted ball, Lucky Beauty, she swapped her costume for a Hollywood legend Marilyn Monroe.
Kai Montinola as Princess Mia
Kai brought a royal touch to the festivities as Princess Mia from The Princess Diaries, the beloved coming-of-age film starring Anne Hathaway. / JAT S