Filipino visa applications rise 20% from Jan. to Oct.

VISA application volume from the Philippines rose by 20 percent year on year in the first eight months of 2026, driven by stronger demand for travel to non-Schengen destinations, according to VFS Global.

The global visa outsourcing and technology services provider said applications for non-Schengen destinations increased by 28 percent from January to August, while demand for Schengen destinations remained stable.

Australia, Canada, Japan, Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom were the most popular non-Schengen destinations among Filipino applicants during the period.

For Schengen destinations, the top choices were Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands and Switzerland.

VFS Global said the increase reflects continued demand among Filipinos for international travel for leisure, business, education and family visits.

“The continued rise in visa applications from the Philippines highlights growing confidence among Filipino travellers and a strong desire to explore opportunities abroad,” Atul Lall, regional head for North Asia at VFS Global, said.

He said the company expects demand for visas to remain healthy through the rest of the year.

VFS Global currently serves 36 sovereign governments in the Philippines through 64 visa application centers in eight cities, including Cebu, Davao, Batangas City, Makati, Parañaque, Pasay, Quezon City and Taguig. / KOC