Filipino youth seek more workplace exposure, study finds

FILIPINO youth see practical workplace experience, entrepreneurship and artificial intelligence (AI) skills as increasingly important to their future careers, according to a study commissioned by Federal Express Corp. (FedEx) and Junior Achievement (JA).

The study, Shaping Tomorrow’s Workforce – Asia Pacific Youth Insights, surveyed more than 4,200 young people aged 15 to 22 across 10 Asia-Pacific markets, including the Philippines.

It found that 94 percent of Filipino respondents believe an entrepreneurial mindset can help people succeed in any job, among the highest levels recorded in the region.

The study also showed that nine in 10 respondents across Asia-Pacific believe there is a gap between what they learn and what employers will expect, while 97 percent want greater exposure to how the workplace operates.

Across the region, young people identified real workplace experience, problem-solving and creative thinking as skills they most want to strengthen. Adaptability and learning agility were also seen as important capabilities for their careers over the next 10 to 15 years.

The study found that 90 percent of respondents believe understanding how businesses operate across countries will be important to their careers, although only 71 percent said their schools had taught them about cross-border trade.

Meanwhile, 84 percent expect to work alongside AI, but only 62 percent said their education is preparing them to use AI in a real-world work environment.

The Philippines showed stronger confidence in formal education. Some 94 percent of Filipino respondents credited education with preparing them for their careers and trade knowledge, while 95 percent said they were well prepared by their education to use AI.

FedEx and JA said the findings highlight the need for greater industry involvement in developing practical skills among young people.

The FedEx/JA International Trade Challenge has reached more than 54,000 students across Asia-Pacific since 2007, including over 12,000 Filipino youth since 2009. / KOC