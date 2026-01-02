Filipinos ‘believe’ corruption causes economic hardships

FILIPINOS are urging government leaders to prioritize affordable food options and the elimination of corruption.

A recent survey commissioned by the think tank Stratbase and conducted by polling firm Pulse Asia reveals that citizens view economic relief and government integrity as inseparable goals. The study, conducted from Dec. 12 to 15, 2025, indicates that the public no longer sees graft merely as a moral failing, but as a direct cause of their daily financial hardships.

The big question

Why do citizens increasingly view government corruption as a direct threat to their economic survival?

Urgent calls for affordable food

The survey identifies the rising cost of living as the primary anxiety for the population. Data shows that 38 percent of respondents named making food prices more affordable as the most urgent action the government must take. This concern ranked highest across all geographic regions and socioeconomic classes, showing the widespread impact of inflation on household budgets.

Corruption as an economic burden

Following closely behind food security, 31 percent of respondents identified reducing or eliminating corruption as a top priority. The findings suggest that Filipinos believe governance failures are directly linked to the quality of service delivery.

Stratbase Group founder and chief executive officer Victor Andres Manhit said the public understands this connection clearly.

“Filipinos recognize that corruption has direct consequences on their daily lives. When public funds are misused, people feel it through higher prices, weaker public services and fewer job opportunities,” he said.

Demands for employment

The third highest-ranked concern, cited by 21 percent of respondents, is the creation of more jobs and livelihood opportunities. This reinforces the survey’s central theme: The public demand is for tangible economic improvements.

Implications for leadership

These findings signal a shift in how Filipinos assess their leaders. The data highlights increasing public scrutiny of governance performance, with citizens basing their approval on concrete economic results rather than political rhetoric. Leaders are expected to address these issues simultaneously rather than treating them as separate challenges.

“The public is not presenting an either-or choice,” Manhit said.

The electorate, he said, expects urgent economic concerns to be addressed while ensuring accountability through the investigation, arrest and prosecution of those involved in corruption.

“The message from the survey is clear. People want concrete economic relief alongside credible action against corruption, because these issues are deeply interconnected in everyday life,” Manhit said. / PNA