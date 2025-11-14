Filipinos Lead in Social, Streaming, Digital Spend

THE Philippines continues to cement its position as one of the world’s most digitally active nations, with 98 million internet users and nearly 96 million social media identities, according to the Digital 2026: Philippines Report released by Meltwater and We Are Social.

The number of social media identities rose 10.3 percent year-on-year, reflecting near-universal connectivity as 98.6 percent of the population now owns a smartphone. This widespread access has integrated online activity into almost every aspect of Filipino life — from communication and entertainment to shopping and finance.

Filipinos now spend more than 20 hours per week watching videos online, double the time spent on traditional television. Streaming platforms such as Netflix, Disney+, and Prime Video continue to gain traction, while local creators and influencer vlogs remain central to Filipino digital culture. Music videos (76.3 percent), comedic or viral content (58.1 percent), and influencer vlogs (47.8 percent) ranked among the most consumed formats, underscoring the country’s preference for storytelling, humor, and community-driven engagement.

Beyond entertainment, digital finance has become a key growth driver. Over half of Filipino consumers (56.3 percent) make at least one online purchase weekly, spending roughly P487.5 billion (US$8.24 billion) across electronics, food, and fashion in 2025. E-wallets such as GCash and Maya now account for 39 percent of digital transactions, outpacing traditional card payments.

The report found that 88.5 percent of Filipinos use online platforms for banking, investments, or insurance every month — signaling growing confidence in managing financial activities digitally and expanding inclusion in an economy where many remain unbanked.

“Filipinos have long been recognized as one of the most digitally active nations, and our 2026 data reaffirms that,” said Mimrah Mahmood, APAC vice president of Meltwater. “What stands out this year is how digital behavior has matured, moving beyond streaming and social engagement into e-commerce and digital finance. The Philippines is no longer just connected but empowered by the tools people use every day.”

Globally, digital adoption now covers over six billion people, with more than one billion using artificial intelligence tools monthly. The Philippines’ rapid digital maturity — spanning communication, entertainment and commerce — signals an evolution from connectivity to empowerment, as Filipinos leverage technology to build opportunity, creativity and inclusion across communities. / KOC