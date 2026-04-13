Filipinos urged to back legit sports merch, streams

FILIPINOS are being urged to support only legitimate sports merchandise and watch games through authorized channels as the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) marked National Intellectual Property Month (NIPM) this April.

In a statement, the agency said fans play a key role in sustaining the sports industry, warning that counterfeit goods and illegal streaming continue to threaten revenues that fund athletes, events, and grassroots programs.

IPOPHL Acting Director General Nathaniel S. Arevalo said choosing authentic products and official broadcasts directly supports creators and athletes. “When we turn to fake goods or illegal streams, we undermine the system that allows sports to thrive,” he said.

Globally, the sports industry is valued at over $400 billion, with intellectual property driving revenues from broadcasting rights, merchandise, and sponsorships. However, IPOPHL noted that piracy and counterfeiting remain widespread. Studies abroad show illegal streaming and fake sports goods cost industries billions annually.

In the Philippines, counterfeit sportswear and equipment are widely available in both physical and online markets, while unauthorized streaming platforms continue to siphon off legitimate revenues.

This year’s NIPM, themed “IP in Sports: Ready, Set, Innovate!” aligns with the World Intellectual Property Organization push to highlight IP’s role in protecting innovation and value in sports.

IPOPHL Deputy Director General Ann Claire Credo-Cabochan said Filipinos’ passion for sports should extend to supporting the industry responsibly.

The agency urged the public to buy licensed merchandise, use official viewing platforms, and report counterfeit goods and illegal streaming sites, stressing that protecting IP helps ensure long-term growth for the sports sector. / KOC