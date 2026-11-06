Filipinos venture beyond usual destinations

FILIPINO travelers are increasingly exploring less familiar destinations, with passenger traffic from Manila to Almaty, Kazakhstan, rising by as much as 1,000 percent in 2026, according to AirAsia Philippines.

Based on the airline’s passenger data comparing 2025 and 2026, Almaty recorded the biggest increase among its growing fly-thru destinations, signaling stronger interest among Filipino travelers in destinations beyond traditional holiday spots.

Other destinations also posted growth, with passenger traffic to Phnom Penh, Cambodia, increasing by 705 percent while Manila–Penang, Malaysia, and New Delhi, India, rose by 50 percent and 43 percent, respectively.

AirAsia Philippines said the figures highlight growing opportunities for outbound tourism, supported by its Fly-Thru service, which allows passengers to connect to multiple destinations under a single booking.

Anna Victoria Lu, AirAsia Philippines president and general manager, said the growth reflects changing travel preferences among Filipinos, who are becoming more open to exploring new destinations and experiencing different cultures.

The strong increase in Almaty traffic, in particular, demonstrates this shift, she said.

Through its Fly-Thru network, the airline aims to make international travel more accessible and convenient by offering connecting flights under one booking, eliminating the need for passengers to arrange separate flight reservations.

Lu said the service is intended to give more Filipinos opportunities to explore destinations beyond the usual tourist hubs while keeping travel costs affordable. / KOC