Even before the likes of Sofronio Vasquez and Carmelle Collado came along, Filipino artists had already built an impressive history of winning international song competitions. Curious to know who they are? Here are some of the country’s notable achievements through the decades.

PILITA CORRALES

Asia’s Queen of Songs was the first Filipino to win an international award as Best Performer or Best Interpreter at the inaugural Tokyo Music Festival in 1972. Among the international artists she bested were popular singers Olivia Newton-John and Paul Williams.

HAJJI ALEJANDRO

When it comes to the highest distinction received by a Filipino artist in an international competition, Hajji Alejandro was the first to achieve this feat as Grand Prize winner of the inaugural Seoul International Song Festival in 1978. He won with the song “Kay Ganda ng Ating Musika.”

REGINE VELASQUEZ

After winning Ang Bagong Kampeon in 1984, Regine was sent to represent the Philippines at the Asia Pacific Singing Contest in Hong Kong in December 1989, where she also emerged as champion. She performed “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going” and “You’ll Never Walk Alone.”

IVY VIOLAN

Ivy Violan holds the record for the most wins at international song festivals among the Filipino artists featured here. She has earned 11 top awards from various song competitions across Asia and Europe, seven of which were Grand Prize wins. These include the 4th International Midnight Sun Song Festival in Finland in 1991 and the 1992 ASEAN Song Festival in Thailand.

DULCE

Cebu’s pride, Dulce, won two major international singing competitions. Her first victory came at the 4th Asian Singing Competition in Hong Kong in 1979, where she performed “Ako ang Nasawi, Ako ang Nagwagi.” Her second was at the Asia-Pacific Singing Contest, also in Hong Kong, in 1988, where she won with the song “Memory.”

DIDITH REYES

Didith Reyes rose to fame following her victory at the 1977 Tokyo Music Festival, where she bested Brazilian singer Morris Albert, who popularized the song “Feelings.” Didith performed the Japanese version of “Araw-Araw, Gabi-Gabi” and won both the Gold Prize and the Best Performer award.

JOSEPHINE “BANIG” ROBERTO

Banig became the first and only Filipino to win the Junior Vocalist Grand Champion title at the popular American talent competition International Star Search in 1989, at just 10 years old. She is now based in Los Angeles, California, and remains active as a singer.

SMOKEY MOUNTAIN

The former vocal group Smokey Mountain, formed by Ryan Cayabyab, became the first Filipino act to win the Grand Prize at the Tokyo Music Festival in 1992 with the song “Paraiso.” This also marked the final edition of the festival, which had been held for 20 years. / TRC