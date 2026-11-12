Filmaker turns to Visayan folklore to tell Bohol's environmental story

For filmmaker Gerard Jamora, Visayan folklore offers a way to confront a contemporary concern.

His latest directorial work, “Ayo-ayo sa Nangayo,” draws from a real event that shook Bohol 11 years ago. Through a buddy comedy involving a mythical Agta and a school principal, the film explores displacement, environmental responsibility and the consequences of development.

Folklore meets environmental realities

Originally pitched as a horror or thriller, the story took a different direction under Jamora’s vision.

“At first, the writer who pitched it wanted it to be a horror or thriller. But personally, I didn’t want to delve into the horror genre just because it involved mythical creatures — it felt a bit cliché,” he said.

Instead, Jamora turned the premise into a lighter comedy, imagining an Agta displaced after its tree was cut down. The creature then seeks help from the principal responsible for the destruction to find a new home.

The story also reflects Jamora’s growing attachment to his Boholano and Bisaya identity.

“Over time, I developed a strong soft spot for my identity as a Boholano and a Bisaya. I wanted my work to reflect that by tackling untouched Boholano stories — making them hyper-localized yet deeply personal.”

Accountability and collaboration

At the heart of “Ayo-ayo sa Nangayo” is the relationship between Rencio, the principal initially framed as the antagonist, and Agta, a mythical figure representing ancestral wisdom and nature.

Their encounter challenges the self-serving mentality of “Ija-ija, aho-aho” (every man for himself) and asks viewers to consider their own responsibility in environmental degradation.

Jamora and his Cebu-based crew also shaped the film’s visual language around the warmth of returning home, avoiding overly digital aesthetics in favor of a more familiar provincial atmosphere.

He extended that collaborative spirit to his actors, allowing them to contribute ideas and interpretations while keeping the story intact.

“As a director, I let them run free. I didn’t want to be the kind of director who forces actors to strictly stick to the script. I let them bring their own suggestions and insights to the story, as long as the core narrative remained intact,” he said.

The film’s collaborative approach earned recognition at the festival, with Jamora winning Best Director, Best Sound Design and Best Editing. Junel Garsuta and Anne Paradiang won Best Screenplay, Ela Macalalad received Best Production Design, Marvin Ablao won Best Actor and Angelo Vidal took Best Supporting Actor.

The production also serves as a posthumous tribute to Jamora’s close friend and fellow director, the late Prex Niño Laroco, whose emotionally driven filmmaking influenced the project.

A growing regional cinema

For Jamora, the film also contributes to the development of Boholano cinema, with festivals such as SineBohol opening opportunities for local filmmakers to tell their own stories.

“CineBohol is still a young festival, but its vision is huge — they want to go beyond regional and reach national levels. It serves as a vital gateway for the Boholano film industry,” he said.

While the movement still has room to grow, Jamora sees regional filmmaking as an opportunity to bring local narratives to wider audiences.

“As legendary filmmaker Sir Nick Diocampo noted, Boholano cinema has immense potential, and I proudly consider myself one of the pioneers of this movement. We still have a long way to go, but we have already come so far.”