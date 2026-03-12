Filomeno, Lhuillier spark breakup rumors

Actress Chie Filomeno and Cebu businessman Matthew Lhuillier are now rumored to have broken up.

Speculation began after observers noticed Lhuillier repeatedly liking Instagram posts of his ex-girlfriend Jolie Jurkovich, while seemingly ignoring Filomeno’s recent posts.

The two also did not share any Valentine’s Day posts together.

Some netizens also pointed out that Filomeno has returned to posting more daring photos on Instagram, something she reportedly toned down when rumors first linked her to Lhuillier.

Despite frequent sightings of the two together in the past, neither Filomeno nor Lhuillier has ever publicly confirmed their relationship. / TRC S