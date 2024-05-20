FILRT, Genpact sign 6th expansion in northgate cyberzone

FILINVEST REIT Corp. (FILRT) announced it has signed an agreement with Genpact Services Llc -Philippine Branch (Genpact), for Genpact’s expansion in Northgate into the iHub 1 Building.

This is the sixth expansion for Genpact and marks another milestone in their long-standing relationship, exemplifying FILRT’s commitment to providing premier office spaces tailored to meet the dynamic needs of its tenants.

Located within Northgate Cyberzone in Filinvest City, Alabang, iHub 1 is among the prized assets within FILRT’s portfolio of 17 Grade A, sustainable office buildings.

Recognized as an IT-BPO campus-style hub accredited by the Philippine Economic Zone Authority, Northgate Cyberzone stands as a center productivity in southern Metro Manila. / PR