Final ruling shields teacher from refiled complaint

FOR more than a decade, a public school teacher from Capiz in Western Visayas faced repeated attempts to hold her administratively liable for the same “illicit” relationship — long after the penalty had been imposed and served.

This time, the Supreme Court’s (SC) Second Division drew the line.

In a 10-page decision that underscored the importance of finality in judicial and administrative proceedings, the High Court said a case once decided cannot be revived simply by repackaging old accusations as new offenses.

The SC’s Second Division denied the Civil Service Commission’s (CSC) petition for review on certiorari, which sought the reversal of the Court of Appeals’ (CA) decision granting the petition of the teacher, Elena (real name withheld), to dismiss the administrative complaint filed against her by the daughter of her partner Mario (not his real name).

The High Court said the CA “did not commit reversible error in ruling that the complaint…was barred by res judicata,” a legal principle that bars the refiling of cases already resolved with finality. It is similar to the criminal law concept of double jeopardy, but in a civil law setting. The decision was promulgated on July 31, 2025 and published on SC’s website on Dec. 21.

2014 complaint

At the center of the complaint was Elena’s relationship with Mario, whom she married in 1998. Mario had been previously married twice in 1980 and 1985.

Their relationship had already been scrutinized by government agencies.

In 2002, the CSC in Western Visayas suspended Elena for one year for immorality and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service. Years later, the Department of Education found her liable for conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service but ruled that she had already served the penalty.

Those rulings should have ended the matter, according to the High Court.

Instead, in 2014, Marjorie (real name withheld), Mario’s daughter from his first marriage, filed a new administrative complaint. She alleged that Elena continued to cohabit with her father despite the earlier administrative cases.

The CSC ruled against Elena, reasoning that the continued cohabitation constituted a new and separate offense.

CA’s decision

But the CA reversed the CSC ruling, holding that Marjorie’s complaint was barred by prior judgment. It ruled that the new case relied on the same factual foundation that had already been litigated and penalized.

The High Court agreed. In affirming the appellate court’s ruling, the SC explained that res judicata applies when four elements are present: a final judgment, jurisdiction over the subject matter and parties, a judgment on the merits, and identity of parties, subject matter and causes of action.

The only element disputed by the parties was the identity of causes of action.

To resolve this, the SC applied the “same evidence test,” which asks whether the same evidence would support both the earlier and later cases. It said that “the present administrative case for immorality and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service is based on the continued amorous relationship and cohabitation” of Elena and Mario.

The new complaint, the SC said, rested on the same relationship that had already been the basis of earlier administrative cases. Without that relationship, the complaint would collapse.

“If one takes away the main narrative of petitioner (Elena) and the late (Mario’s) relationship, respondent’s complaint would have no leg to stand on,” the CA said in the ruling affirmed by the SC.

Protection from harassment

In its decision, the SC stressed the broader purpose of res judicata.

The doctrine, it said, protects individuals from harassment through repeated suits, prevents conflicting rulings and preserves the stability of judicial and administrative decisions. It applies not only to courts but also to administrative bodies such as the Civil Service Commission.

In Elena’s case, the High Court said, the 2014 complaint was nothing more than a continuation of matters already settled. She had already served the penalties imposed. / KAL