Finale heads to Champs-Élysées as Pogačar eyes title No. 5

WORLD-RENOWNED cyclists will end a grueling three-week competition of the 2026 Tour de France with Stage 21 at the iconic and picturesque Champs-Élysées today (Sunday, July 26, 2026, PH time).

Carrying an insurmountable lead in the General Classification, Tadej Pogačar of the UAE Team Emirates enters the 132.5-kilometer ride from Thoiry to Paris on his way to another yellow jersey.

Pogačar is going for his fifth overall Tour title with wins in 2020, 2021, 2024, and 2025.

The final stage of the 2026 Tour de France features a dramatic return to Montmartre. Riders will tackle the steep, cobbled streets of Rue Lepic three times before finishing on the Champs-Élysées. / RSC