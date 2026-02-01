Finals bound CIT-U escapes SHS-Ateneo in thriller

THE CIT-U Baby Wildcats are the first team to punch their ticket to the Big Dance.

In a heart-stopping cardiac finish, the Wildcats edged out the SHS-AdC Magis Eaglets, 50-48, to secure the first Finals berth in the CESAFI 15-U tournament today, February 1, 2026, at the UV Gym.

It was a classic "tug-of-war" from the opening tip with both squads traded blows and exchanged leads in a defensive grind that kept the Sanciangco crowd on the edge of their seats until the final buzzer.

Jay Clarence Obeso atepped up big with 10 points to lead the Wildcats' charge while Mark Ivan Heraldez added the crucial spark with 9 points.

On the other side, it was Sean Rafael Conopio who put on a scoring clinic with a game-high 18 points for the Magis Eaglets in a gallant losing effort.

With this gritty win, the Baby Wildcats await the winner of the other semifinal bracket to see who they will face for the ultimate 15-U crown.

As of this writing, the defending champions University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers and University of Southern Philippines Foundations Baby Panthers are still playing for the second Finals berth. (JBM)