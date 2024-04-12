Financial app Unacash offers flexible loan repayment

UNACASH, an in-app and in-store financial solutions provider, announced its latest installment loans service, providing customers with access to loans amounting from P3,000 to P50,000, along with flexible repayment terms between two to 12 months.

Installment loans complement UnaCash’s current “buy now, pay later” service which has since been upgraded to offer point-of-sale loans.

Installment loans are being offered to existing customers with outstanding credit histories with UnaCash.

The application process for installment loans is integrated into the UnaCash app, providing a seamless customer journey.

Aside from an additional valid ID, this eliminates the need for additional verification documents for the approval process as these clients have already been pre-approved before availing of the POS loans.

Furthermore, disbursement is facilitated in real-time upon an application’s approval, following UnaCash’s recent partnership with AllBank (A Thrift Bank) Inc. that allows a seamless way to process this through InstaPay. / PR