Financial assistance for college students

STUDENTS from Lapu-Lapu City will soon have greater access to college education after the City Government approved an ordinance establishing a higher education assistance program for financially disadvantaged residents.

The City Council approved Resolution 17-1857-2026 and enacted Ordinance 17-062-2026, formally creating the “Lapu-Lapu City Educational Assistance for Higher Education Program” (EAHELLC).

Under the ordinance, qualified beneficiaries will initially receive P5,000 in financial assistance per semester if they maintain a general weighted average (GWA) of 80 percent to 89 percent.

Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” King-Chan, who approved the measure on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, said the newly signed ordinance is an investment in the future of the youth by helping deserving but financially challenged college students.

“Education is truly our greatest equalizer (and through this program) we continue to open more doors of opportunity,” Chan said.

The mayor added that student-grantees who maintain high academic performance may qualify for a Benefit to Upgrade scheme, allowing them to receive increased semestral assistance of up to P7,500 for students with a GWA of 90 percent to 94 percent and up to P10,000 for those with a GWA of 95 percent to 100 percent.

City funded

According to the ordinance obtained by SunStar Cebu, the measure institutionalizes a sustainable educational assistance program that will provide financial support to indigent but academically qualified residents enrolled in colleges and universities within Cebu Province.

Councilors Orlan Joseph Carungay and Annabeth Cuizon spearheaded the passage of the ordinance creating the city-funded program.

The initiative also provides special incentives for students enrolled in highly technical and priority degree programs, including Engineering, Social Work, Physics, Fisheries, Accountancy, Agriculture and Biosystems Engineering, Medicine and Law, as well as other specialized fields identified by the city government.

Students taking these programs may initially receive up to P15,000 in assistance, with possible increases reaching a maximum of P70,000 per academic year, subject to approval and fund availability.

Initial funding, qualifications

For the program’s initial implementation, the City Government allocated P1 million from the General Fund Proper.

To qualify, applicants must maintain at least an 80 percent GWA with no failing grades, be enrolled in a state or local higher education institution within Cebu, belong to an indigent household and be bona fide residents and registered voters of Lapu-Lapu City, or children of registered voters if minors.

The ordinance also establishes a merit-and-need-based selection process that allocates points based on academic standing, socio-economic status, interviews, and enrollment in priority degree programs.

Applicants must not be receiving any other government or private scholarship grant or educational assistance with similar benefits, except those under Republic Act (RA) 10931, or the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act.

Return of service

The ordinance also requires beneficiaries enrolled in priority degree programs to render two years of service to the City Government as job order personnel after graduation.

However, the obligation may be waived if the local government unit fails to employ the graduate within one year after graduation.

Grantees who fail to comply with the return-of-service requirement without justifiable cause may be required to refund all or part of the financial assistance they received.

The Local Youth Development Office (Lydo) will serve as the implementing office and secretariat of the program, while an Educational Assistance for Higher Education Committee will oversee screening, approval, monitoring and policy implementation.

Applicants are required to submit an accomplished application form and information sheet issued by the Lydo, recent 2x2 photo, school records, certificate of enrollment, course prospectus and a valid school identification card.

They must also provide proof of low or no income through an Income Tax Return, Bureau of Internal Revenue tax exemption certificate, or affidavit of no income, along with a Social Case Summary from the City Social Welfare and Development Office.

Additional requirements include a Commission on Elections certification of active voter status and a sworn affidavit declaring that the applicant is not receiving similar scholarship assistance from another government or private institution. / DPC