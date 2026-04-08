Finding the best paddle?

In Cebu, it seems the first one wins. With more players picking up paddles and staying, the game has quietly grown from a casual pastime into something more deliberate. There’s no single explanation for it. It’s fun. It’s accessible. It gets you moving that next thing you know you’re deep into online listings, comparing specs, reading reviews, convincing yourself that the next purchase might finally be the one.

Somewhere between your first rally and your 10th game, how do you really choose the right paddle?

Finding the right feel

A decorated competitor and active coach, Dale Abellanosa from Toledo City, Cebu, has built his experience across tournaments in Cebu and beyond, collecting podium finishes and steadily growing within the local scene. From matches in his hometown to opens in Moalboal and Cebu City, his journey mirrors the steady rise of pickleball itself.

For him, choosing a paddle begins with understanding how the game feels in your hands.

“When choosing a good paddle, you have to consider the weight, the core material and the face,” he told SunStar Lifestyle. “Lighter paddles offer better maneuverability, while heavier ones provide more power.”

Core material, he explained, plays a major role in how a paddle performs during a game. Polymer cores, the most common choice, are softer and quieter, offering better control. Nomex cores, on the other hand, are harder and louder, built for power and speed. Aluminum cores sit somewhere in between, lightweight with a softer touch.

“Players may prefer Nomex for aggressive play, polymer for control and aluminum for finesse and touch shots,” Abellanosa shared. Most players, he said, gravitate toward polymer cores for their balance and durability.

The paddle’s surface also plays a role — graphite or carbon fiber offers more control, while fiberglass provides added power.

Industry insights echo this. According to Forbes in a 2025 article, fiberglass paddles are often better suited for powerful swings and are typically more affordable, while carbon fiber paddles offer greater control and precision, making them ideal for intermediate to advanced players.

Details that matter

Even the smallest details can shape how a player performs. “Grip size and paddle thickness affect comfort,” Abellanosa said.

An ergonomic and sweat-resistant grip can make a noticeable difference, particularly during long matches or under Cebu’s humid conditions. A good grip reduces strain, improves control and helps maintain consistency from the first rally to the last point.

Forbes said that the paddle has a grip circumference between four and 4.5 inches. The correct grip size should allow you to comfortably hold the paddle while maintaining a relaxed grip. At the same time, paddle weight depends on a player’s level and preference.

“For weight, around eight ounces or more gives better control,” said Abellanosa. As noted by Forbes, heavier paddles (over eight ounces) provide more power and stability, while lighter paddles, like Abellanosa mentioned, allow for better control and maneuverability.

Then there’s the shape, a factor many players overlook. There’s three kinds of head size according to Abellanosa which are standard, elongated and hybrid.

“For head size, I usually recommend standard or hybrid paddles. They give a bigger sweet spot,” he said. “Elongated paddles have more reach and power, but they’re better suited for more advanced players, especially in singles.”

Other things to check

Texture may seem like a small detail, but it plays a crucial role in a paddle’s performance. A rougher surface helps players generate spin — adding more control to shots like dinks, drops and serves. That’s why, when shopping online, one of the first questions players ask a seller is whether the paddle has a rough surface.

It’s the difference between a ball that simply crosses the net and one that lands exactly where you intend it to. But this added control comes with limits. Paddle surfaces are regulated, with strict limits on how much texture is allowed to ensure players cannot generate excessive spin or gain an unfair advantage. Because of this, players are encouraged to stay within official standards set by USA Pickleball, especially when considering modifications.

“As a coach, I always recommend players use a paddle approved by USA Pickleball, especially if they plan to compete,” Abellanosa said. “It ensures the paddle meets official standards for fairness, consistency and tournament eligibility.”

Beyond the paddle face, comfort becomes just as important over time. Affordability also enters the equation. While high-end paddles offer advanced materials and features, a well-balanced, mid-range paddle can often meet the needs of most players.

“In the Cebu City pickleball community, that joke definitely gets a laugh,” Abellanosa said, referring to the saying, “if you can’t perform, at least look good.”

“A nice paddle can boost confidence and make you feel more game-ready, especially in a social setting. But performance still comes down to skill, consistency and practice. A high-quality paddle helps, but it won’t replace good fundamentals.” S