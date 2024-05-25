Finding other water source to supply Tumalog Falls halted

After its closure on March 17, 2024, Tumalog Falls in Oslob remains closed following the local government unit's decision to cease seeking alternative water sources to supply the falls.

The local government unit, through its public information office, said in an interview with SunStar Cebu on May 23, that it decided to wait for the natural return of water when the wet season comes.

“There were plans exploring finding another water source for Tumalog Falls since there is another water source found higher in the mountain areas. But after a careful study, the said projects would entail infrastructure that would be very expensive and would not be finished quickly,” it said.

Oslob Mayor Ronald Guaren earlier said that the town is working to restore the beauty of Tumalog Falls by finding other sources that can supply the ecotourism destination.

Tumalog Falls is not just a tourist destination but one of the backup water sources that supplies 13 barangays in the town.

Oslob has 21 barangays. (CDF)