Finish or face takeover, Archival warns

THE Cebu City Government will take over the asphalting of the diversion road in Ayala Heights, Barangay Sirao if the contractor fails to start and complete the work this week.

Mayor Nestor Archival issued the ultimatum during a press conference on Monday, Sept. 29, 2025.

Archival said the diversion road, which is still unpaved, already causes major inconvenience for residents and motorists.

“Dili gani sila makatrabaho karong Wednesday (If they cannot start working this Wednesday), then we will take over,” said Archival.

The move comes as bridge repair in Ayala Heights remains stalled due to faulty soil testing and redesigns which led to the delay for seven years now.

The mayor also ordered immediate patching for hazard spots, while a schedule was set for shoulder grading and drainage declogging.

He also said that the Sirao Barangay Council must also assist in vegetation trimming and parking enforcement.

Other road projects

At the same press conference, Archival revealed major discrepancies in a separate P150-million Pardo-Toong road project and ordered stringent controls on Lahug road project.

Archival said the Toong-Pardo road project remains temporarily stopped after city engineers flagged discrepancies in its progress reports.

The project covers 1.8 kilometers, but Archival discovered that while contractors reported over 50-90 percent completion, actual work on the ground measured only about 700 meters.

The City will further verify the project accomplishments and financial releases, especially since a Phase 2 worth another P150 million had also been proposed but not yet approved.

It was reported that the second phase was taken over by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), covering approximately 1.5 kilometers.

Archival, meanwhile, said the Kimwa Construction and Development Corp., contractor of the Maracas–Nivel road project, committed to complete the main Portland Cement Concrete Pavement portion of the P101-million project by Oct. 30.

Archival said the firm must shift to civil works on the side of the main road after that deadline.

As the City continues to pursue accountability from projects under the DPWH, Archival requested stricter night-work windows and traffic mitigation on high-impact corridors including traffic signages, flagmen, and street cleaners to lessen the inconvenience for motorists. / EHP