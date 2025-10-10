Finnegan backs junior worlds to elevate PH gymnastics

MANILA – Paris Olympian Aleah Finnegan believes that the 3rd FIG Artistic Gymnastics Junior World Championships will further boost the popularity and development of the sport in the country.

The prestigious event will be held on Nov. 20-24, 2025, at the Manila Marriott Hotel Grand Ballroom inside the Newport World Resorts in Pasay City.

“I really think it is really important that our young girls will see high level gymnastics in the Philippines,” Finnegan said Friday, Oct. 10, 2025.

“Most of these young girls who may want go into gymnastics just watch the athletes on TV or social media. But now we are actually bringing in high-level athletes to inspire and push them. It is the junior worlds, after all, so the athletes competing will be very talented,” added the double gold medalist at the 2023 Cambodia Southeast Asian Games.

Last year, Carlos Edriel Yulo made history by winning two gold medals at the Paris Olympics.

“So, the goal is that these Filipino athletes and gymnasts will be inspired once the gymnastics showcase gets going. We want to show the world that the Philippines is here to play. We don’t want to be overlooked and show we really are pushing for the sports of gymnastics,” explained Finnegan, who is in Manila training for the world seniors next month in Jakarta, Indonesia and the Thailand SEA Games this December.

“I am actually really surprised that it lined up well and that I am here. I am really excited to be a part of it and help out the federation with whatever they need so we can get the needed support to host this,” said the former Louisiana State University varsity member.

“I am excited that this is happening and will do everything I can in supporting the world juniors so that all goes according to plan,” Finnegan added.

Yulo’s younger brother Karl Eldrew (boys division) and Elisabeth Antone (girls division) will banner the country’s campaign at the 3rd FIG Artistic Gymnastics Junior World Championships, which is supported by Senators Pia Cayetano and Christopher “Bong” Go.

The 2023 edition, held in Antalya, Turkey, drew 283 athletes from 64 countries.

“We have had a tremendous response to our hosting of this event and as of now there are over 70 countries and close to a thousand athletes who will be competing in this event,” said Gymnastics Association of the Philippines president Cynthia Carrion, who also thanked Finnegan for supporting the blue-ribbon event. / PNA