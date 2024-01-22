Fire-affected families in Barangay Quiot receive aid

SENATOR Bong Go distributed aid to the 38 families who were affected by the fire in Barangay Quiot, Cebu City on Sunday morning, January 21, 2024.

The senator dropped by the barangay during his visit to Cebu City to witness the Sinulog Festival and handed over the relief goods to the barangay officials headed by village chief Danny Teves around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, January 21, 2024.

The beneficiaries were composed of 38 families and 138 individuals coming from 18 houses that were burned down by the fire.

Relief items included as 38 pails and Sinulog packs containing 53 1-piece Chicken meals, water containers, 38 belt bags, Bong Go (BG) shirts, basketballs, volleyballs, sockets and keychains, calendars, vitamins, facemasks (3 pieces per beneficiary), P2,000 cash for each family, and raffle prizes like one bicycle, one cellphone, 1 men's shoe, 1 women's shoe, and 3 Bong Go basketball shoes. (GPL, TPT)