Fire-affected village in Mandaue under state of calamity

BARANGAY Looc declared a state of calamity in response to a fire that destroyed an estimated 386 homes in Sitio Under the Bridge on Tuesday afternoon, March 12, 2024.

The barangay council passed a resolution during a special session at Looc Barangay Hall on Wednesday, March 13, 2024.

Now that Looc is in a state of calamity, the barangay can access its emergency funds to provide aid to the fire victims.

During the session, the council announced that it would allocate approximately P600,000 from the quick response fund (QRF) to provide relief assistance, specifically food for the victims of the fire.

Barangay Captain Raul Cabahug of Looc said they may consider utilizing other funds from the other barangay programs as an additional source of funding, as the allocated money may not be sufficient.

The Mandaue City Social Welfare Services (CSWS) provided food for the fire victims for three days, after which the barangay will take over.

Cabahug said they still need to make budget projections for the next two weeks to determine if there are excess funds that can be used for a barangay-driven financial assistance program for the victims.

However, Cabahug reassured that the City Government will provide financial assistance.

CSWS head Camilo Basaca said on Tuesday that the City is currently preparing to distribute P10,000 in cash assistance to homeowners, while renters will receive P5,000.

Relocation

According to Cabahug, the City has not yet discussed any plans for the affected area. But he said the area is nationally owned and is considered a danger zone.

At present, the CSWS, Mandaue Housing and Urban Development Office (Hudo), Looc Barangay officials, and the City Government are holding meetings to come up with a final plan for the area.

The victims of the fire are currently being sheltered at the Looc Gymnasium and the Cesar Cabahug Elementary School located beside the gym.

Classes have been suspended in the school due to 20 of its classrooms being used as temporary evacuation centers.

As of 11 p.m., the CSWS reported that 515 families, consisting of 1,745 individuals, had been affected by the fire. Among them, 386 are homeowners, while 123 are renters.

The Bureau of Fire Protection in Mandaue City reported that the fire destroyed approximately 386 homes. This number, however, may increase after the continuous validation conducted by the CSWS.

Bridge is safe

Recently, there have been concerns about the safety of the Mactan-Mandaue bridge following the fire. But Cabahug assured that the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has already inspected the bridge.

The fire was found to have concentrated on an area covering a section of the bridge's pillars, as seen in some videos and pictures, which have circulated on social media.

Cabahug said that on Tuesday, the DPWH temporarily closed the bridge to motorists but reopened it after conducting an assessment.

Arnel Abella, head of the Bureau of Fire Protection Mandaue Office, clarified on Wednesday, March 13, that the concentration of the fire on Tuesday was not near any of the bridge's pillars.

Abella admitted that the narrow roads leading to the fire-affected zone, the area facing the open sea, and the strong winds made it difficult for them to immediately put out the fire on Tuesday.

He also mentioned that most of the affected houses are built with lightweight materials.

Cause of fire

Abella said they are currently investigating the cause of the fire, but they have received reports indicating that it started on the second floor of a house owned by a resident named Elisita Dinauanao.

The investigation is being led by Senior Fire Inspector Leo Andicoy, who mentioned that they are considering various possibilities, including an electric short circuit that may have triggered the fire.

Andicoy said their team is actively interviewing witnesses and collecting samples from the affected area to send to a laboratory in Manila. Their goal is to determine the cause of the blaze as soon as possible.

Basic needs

Carla Niña Zipanta, a resident of Sitio Under the Bridge for almost 40 years, is seeking help in providing basic necessities for the community, such as toiletries like toothbrushes, bath soaps, clothes, bed sheets, pillows, and other essential items.

Zipanta is also hoping that someone could donate housing materials to rebuild their homes.

Other residents, Jose Milama and JR Lanoy, narrated how they escaped the fire with their families and how it quickly spread from one house to another due to strong winds.

Some of the affected residents went back to their devastated houses the day after on Wednesday to retrieve whatever they can still use. (HIC)