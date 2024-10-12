Fire destroys 12 homes, damages 3 others in Barangay Mambaling

TWELVE houses were destroyed, while three others were partially damaged in a fire that broke out in Sitio Camansi, San Roque, Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City, at dawn on Saturday, October 12, 2024.

The incident was reported to the Cebu City Fire Station (CCFS) at 3:38 a.m. The fire trucks arrived at the scene at 3:45 a.m., at which point the first alarm fire was raised.

But because of how fast the fire spread through houses made of light materials, firemen had to raise the second alarm at 4:03 a.m.

The fire was placed under control at 4:54 a.m. and declared out at 5:17 a.m.

The fire allegedly originated from the house owned by Lourdes Stella and occupied by Steve Medina.

Two residents sustained burns and were quickly taken to Cebu City Medical Center.

According to the CCFS, 10 families or 70 individuals were affected by the fire, which caused around P1.2 million in damage.

Fire Officer 3 Fulbert Navarro of the Cebu City Fire Station stated that the investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

Firemen received reports that the occupant of the room where the fire started was a drug user. (AYB, TPT)