FOUR houses were razed by a fire that broke out on F. Llamas Street in Barangay Tisa, Cebu City, at dawn on Sunday, September 29, 2024.

The Bureau of Fire Protection in Cebu City reported that the fire started at the house of a certain Mamerta de Guzman around 1 a.m. on Sunday.

The fire was raised to the first alarm at 1:32 a.m. and was declared out at 2:16 a.m.

The estimated damage to property was pegged at P240,000. (DVG)