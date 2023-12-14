Fire destroys 5 houses in Dalaguete

FIVE houses were destroyed by a fire in Barangay Balud, Dalaguete town, southern Cebu past 11 a.m. Thursday, December 14, 2023.

Firemen estimated the damage at P500,000.

The fire allegedly originated from Domenciana Belda’s home before spreading to four other houses that were made of light materials.

Guillermo Agitong Belda, a witness, said that he saw flames coming from Domenciana’s home and decided to call for assistance.

The firefighters from Dalaguete Fire Station put out the fire, together with the Dalaguete police led by Police Major Clemente Ceralde Jr.

Nobody, however, was reported injured from the incident.

The firemen are still trying to determine what started the fire. (DVG, TPT)