Cebu

Fire destroys commercial building in Poro, Camotes

Fire destroys commercial building in Poro, Camotes
Photo from Vince Zachary Lofranco Garciano's Facebook post

A COMMERCIAL building in Barangay Eastern Poblacion, Poro town, Camotes Island, northern Cebu was destroyed by fire at 1:45 a.m. Tuesday, February 13, 2024.

The fire was raised to second alarm at 2:45 a.m. and declared fire out 3 a.m.

Firemen placed the damage at P7 million.

According to Fire Officer 2 Arman Gulvin, fire investigator of Poro Fire Station, the fire originated at the flower shop inside the building, which also housed sari-sari stores, a cellphone shop, a school supply store and offices.

The fire also spread to nearby establishments, including a water refilling station and a boarding house.

Nobody, however, was injured in the incident.

Firemen are still trying to establish the cause of the blaze. (DVG, TPT)

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph