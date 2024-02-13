Fire destroys commercial building in Poro, Camotes

A COMMERCIAL building in Barangay Eastern Poblacion, Poro town, Camotes Island, northern Cebu was destroyed by fire at 1:45 a.m. Tuesday, February 13, 2024.

The fire was raised to second alarm at 2:45 a.m. and declared fire out 3 a.m.

Firemen placed the damage at P7 million.

According to Fire Officer 2 Arman Gulvin, fire investigator of Poro Fire Station, the fire originated at the flower shop inside the building, which also housed sari-sari stores, a cellphone shop, a school supply store and offices.

The fire also spread to nearby establishments, including a water refilling station and a boarding house.

Nobody, however, was injured in the incident.

Firemen are still trying to establish the cause of the blaze. (DVG, TPT)