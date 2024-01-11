Fire destroys house in Barangay Basak San Nicolas

A HOUSE was destroyed by a fire that happened in Dapdap Extension, Barangay Basak San Nicolas, Cebu City on Thursday morning, January 11, 2024.

The burnt house was owned by Allan Yap.

According to Marie Grace Ambayan, a fire investigator of the Cebu City Bureau of Fire Protection, the fire broke out around 11:48 a.m. on Thursday and was placed under first alarm at 11:53 a.m. and eight minutes later, the fire was declared extinguished.

The fire displaced two families or six individuals and destroyed around P1.2 million worth of properties.

Nobody, however, was reported injured from the incident.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated by the firefighters. (With TPT)