Fire destroys P4.2 million worth of property in Lapu-Lapu City

UP to P4.2 million worth of property went up in smoke in Sitio Upper Matumbo, Barangay Pusok, Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu, at around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 18, 2024.

The fire allegedly started from the house of Letecia Azucenas.

The fire was raised to first alarm at 11:49 a.m. and declared fire out at 12:24 p.m.

One of the firefighters sustained first-degree burns on his left hand.

Fire Officer 1 Rowel Brañanola, fire investigator of Lapu-Lapu City Fire Station, is still trying to determine the cause of the fire. (DVG, TPT)