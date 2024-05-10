Fire destroys policeman’s house in Sibonga, Cebu

A policeman’s house in Sitio Taloot, Barangay Poblacion, Sibonga, Cebu was destroyed by the fire around 1:40 a.m. on Friday, May 10, 2024.

This was revealed by Senior Fire Officer 1 Reynald Redoblado, officer-in-charge of Sibonga Fire Station.

Redoblado said in an interview with SunStar Cebu that Patrolman Cristian Casol, 30, who is assigned at the Carcar City Police Station, was the owner of the burnt house.

Nobody, however, was injured by the fire, which was placed under control at 2:48 a.m. and declared fire out two minutes later.

Firefighters are currently looking into what started the fire.

Damage was pegged at P480,000. (DVG, TPT)