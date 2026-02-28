Early morning fire displaces 11 families in Lapu-Lapu City

A FAST-MOVING fire broke out in Sitio Sto. Niño, Barangay Basak, early Saturday morning, February 28, 2026.

The blaze destroyed several homes and forced at least 11 families to seek emergency shelter.

The City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) reported that 35 individuals have been affected by the disaster. While the fire caused significant property damage, authorities confirmed that no one was injured or killed in the incident.

Rapid response to the scene

The Lapu-Lapu City Fire District received the first distress call at 2:58 a.m. The fire spread quickly through the residential area, reaching a second alarm by 3:09 a.m.

Firefighters battled the flames for over an hour, declaring the fire under control at 4:13 a.m. According to fire investigator FO1 Vincent Rhey Reyes, the blaze caused an estimated P1.25 million in damage. Initial findings suggest that an electrical failure may have started the fire, though a full investigation is still underway.

Impact on the community

The destruction has left many residents without a place to call home. The CSWDO’s breakdown of the damage includes:

* 6 houses totally destroyed.

* 2 houses partially damaged.

* 11 families displaced, including those sharing homes with relatives.

Some houses in the area were unoccupied at the time, which prevented the number of affected people from being even higher.

Government aid and support

The City Government moved quickly to provide relief. An evacuation center has been set up at the Basak Barangay Hall, where seven families are currently staying. Others have chosen to stay with relatives.

To help residents get back on their feet, the city has announced the following financial assistance:

* P30,000 for families whose homes were totally destroyed.

* P15,000 for those with partially damaged homes.

* P8,000 for individuals sharing a home (sharers).

In addition to money, the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) distributed hot meals and essential supplies like food and non-food items throughout the day.

* Safety Alert: LPG Leak in Barangay Pusok

In a separate incident on Friday night, February 27, emergency crews rushed to Sitio Seawage in Barangay Pusok following reports of an LPG tank leak.

Police and fire volunteers managed to secure the area. Although several other gas tanks were stored nearby, no injuries were reported, and the situation was contained before a fire could start.

Staying safe

As investigations continue into the cause of the Basak fire, authorities remind residents to check their electrical connections and gas tanks regularly to prevent future accidents. (DPC)