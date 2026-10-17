Fire displaces IHMA student

A RESIDENTIAL fire broke out in Purok Mahogany, Barangay Ward 2, Minglanilla, at 12:49 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, affecting two houses and displacing families, including an Immaculate Heart of Mary Academy (IHMA) student and his family.

The fire occurred in a residential area in front of the back gate of St. Cecilia’s College. Residents first noticed the smell of burning plastic or rubber shortly before 1 p.m. and then saw thick black smoke coming from a nearby house.

Responding firefighters from the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Minglanilla alongside BFP Naga, the Minglanilla Traffic Command, and the Minglanilla Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office arrived shortly after the incident was reported and brought the fire under control at 1:13 p.m. The incident was placed under first alarm. No injuries or fatalities were reported.

Among those affected was Jared Vasquez, an IHMA Grade 12 student, whose family’s home was damaged during the incident. Jared recalled seeing black smoke coming from the neighboring house and smelling burning rubber or plastic.

“I told my mom that it’s coming from the house beside us, and we all went downstairs to find a safe place,” Jared said.

He said the fire spread within seconds. The fire also affected nearby residences, with one house sustaining damage to part of its roof.

Other neighboring homes were soaked by water used to suppress the fire. The Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office provided immediate assistance to affected families, including food packs, hygiene kits, and kitchen supplies.

IHMA Principal Sr. Briggette G. Parba, A.R., extended prayers and assistance to Vasquez and his family.

Vasquez classmates from Grade 12 ABM and adviser Ms. Ana Floresa B. Pableo initiated a campaign for voluntary contributions.

Fire officials are conducting further investigation to determinethe cause of the fire.

/ALJON N. CABAGUING

Immaculate Heart of Mary Academy