Fire eats up furniture shop, several houses

A PREDAWN fire tore through Sitio Nasipit, Barangay Talamban, Cebu City on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, destroying several homes, including one rented by Indian nationals, and a large furniture factory located in the area.

The blaze left close to a hundred residents homeless and resulted in an estimated P10.8 million worth of property damage.

According to the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Cebu City, the fire started at around 2:22 a.m., prompting firefighters to raise the first alarm at 2:27 a.m. and the second alarm at 2:41 a.m.

Firefighters from nearby substations responded, deploying multiple fire trucks and tankers to contain the blaze that spread rapidly due to strong winds and the presence of flammable materials inside the factory.

The fire was declared under control at 4:07 a.m. and completely extinguished by 4:46 a.m.

The flames consumed an estimated 720 square meters of property, including Pelayo’s Furniture Factory, a well-known business in the sitio that also served as a residence for some of its workers and foreign boarders.

Initial assessment

An initial assessment from the Cebu City Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS) showed that 11 houses were affected, six destroyed and five damaged, displacing 20 families or 81 individuals.

Among them were 17 Indian nationals, composed of 15 men and two women, who had been renting one of the houses that was destroyed.

Social workers from the DSWS immediately conducted intake interviews and validated the list of internally displaced persons (IDPs).

The affected residents received hot meals and food packs as part of the City Government’s initial relief assistance.

They are temporarily housed at the Barangay Talamban Hall rooftop, which has been converted into an evacuation site to accommodate the victims while further assessment and support continue.

As of Saturday afternoon, fire investigators had yet to determine the cause of the blaze.

Authorities are looking into possible electrical issues or an unattended cooking source in one of the rented rooms as potential triggers. / CAV